Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Progressive Reforms for Development

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has launched an array of progressive initiatives designed to uplift public service sectors, enhance infrastructure, and boost state revenues.

A critical decision made by the cabinet was the regularization of services for contractual employees and daily workers meeting specific service duration criteria by March 2025. Additionally, vital hydroelectric projects previously allotted to agencies like SJVNL and NHPC are set to revert to state control.

Infrastructure advancements include the setting up of critical care facilities in regional hospitals and comprehensive lab services at medical colleges. In a bid to enhance revenue, new guidelines endorse the re-auctioning of about 400 liquor vendors and the emergence of 402 electric vehicle charging stations across government facilities.

