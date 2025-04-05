Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Progressive Reforms for Development

The Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhu, greenlit several initiatives to boost public service, infrastructure, and revenue. Highlights include regularizing contractual employees, taking over hydroelectric projects, establishing critical care blocks, and expanding EV charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:50 IST
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Progressive Reforms for Development
Visual from the cabinet meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has launched an array of progressive initiatives designed to uplift public service sectors, enhance infrastructure, and boost state revenues.

A critical decision made by the cabinet was the regularization of services for contractual employees and daily workers meeting specific service duration criteria by March 2025. Additionally, vital hydroelectric projects previously allotted to agencies like SJVNL and NHPC are set to revert to state control.

Infrastructure advancements include the setting up of critical care facilities in regional hospitals and comprehensive lab services at medical colleges. In a bid to enhance revenue, new guidelines endorse the re-auctioning of about 400 liquor vendors and the emergence of 402 electric vehicle charging stations across government facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025