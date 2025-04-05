Tragedy Strikes in Agra: Fatal Canteen Collapse Claims Lives
A canteen under construction in Agra collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to several others. Rescue operations are ongoing. Officials report that multiple individuals have been hospitalized, and differing accounts suggest more people could be trapped under the debris, though several have already been rescued.
A tragic incident unfolded in the Jagdishpura police station area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, as an under-construction canteen collapsed, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring several others. The collapse occurred on Saturday, prompting immediate rescue efforts.
According to Agra Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjeev Tyagi, rescue operations began swiftly, with all injured parties being rushed to the hospital for necessary treatment. In an update, Lohamandi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mayank Tiwari reported that five people were initially trapped under the rubble, with four successfully rescued.
District Magistrate of Agra, Aravind Mallappa Bangari, noted initial reports of 4-5 individuals trapped, but rescue efforts have managed to free nine people so far, two of whom have sustained serious injuries. Final rescue operations continue as discrepancies in the number of individuals reported trapped are resolved. Further updates on the situation are awaited.
