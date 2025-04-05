Bastar's Cultural Renaissance: A Vision for Global Recognition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government's focus on bringing Bastar's unique cultural heritage to the global spotlight. Speaking at the Bastar Pandum event in Dantewada, Shah highlighted the administration's initiative to include tribal artists from across the country in future celebrations, scheduled to expand significantly next year.

In a bid to globalize Bastar's cultural identity, efforts are underway to introduce foreign ambassadors to the region's traditions, art, and culture. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objectives to celebrate and preserve tribal heritage while advocating for a peaceful and developed Bastar.

Shah appealed to Naxalites to abandon violence and engage in development efforts, promising benefits for Naxal-free villages. By linking Bastar's growth to educational and infrastructural advancements, Shah expressed hopes for a prosperous future, underscoring the Modi administration's dedication to eradicating Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)