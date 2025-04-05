Bastar's Cultural Renaissance: A Vision for Global Recognition
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government's commitment to promoting Bastar's cultural heritage on an international scale. At the Bastar Pandum in Dantewada, Shah announced plans to involve tribal artists nationwide and called for an end to Naxalism to foster regional development and prosperity.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government's focus on bringing Bastar's unique cultural heritage to the global spotlight. Speaking at the Bastar Pandum event in Dantewada, Shah highlighted the administration's initiative to include tribal artists from across the country in future celebrations, scheduled to expand significantly next year.
In a bid to globalize Bastar's cultural identity, efforts are underway to introduce foreign ambassadors to the region's traditions, art, and culture. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objectives to celebrate and preserve tribal heritage while advocating for a peaceful and developed Bastar.
Shah appealed to Naxalites to abandon violence and engage in development efforts, promising benefits for Naxal-free villages. By linking Bastar's growth to educational and infrastructural advancements, Shah expressed hopes for a prosperous future, underscoring the Modi administration's dedication to eradicating Naxalism by 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Bold Plan to Combat Naxalism: New Incentives and Policies Rolled Out
Chhattisgarh's Bold Strategy to Eradicate Naxalism: A New Era for Villages
Amit Shah Vows Naxalism Eradication by 2026, Highlights Security Measures
Amit Shah Vows End to Naxalism by 2026, Outlines Security Achievements
Amit Shah Pledges Total Eradication of Naxalism by 2026