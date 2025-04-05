Left Menu

Bastar's Cultural Renaissance: A Vision for Global Recognition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government's commitment to promoting Bastar's cultural heritage on an international scale. At the Bastar Pandum in Dantewada, Shah announced plans to involve tribal artists nationwide and called for an end to Naxalism to foster regional development and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:38 IST
Bastar's Cultural Renaissance: A Vision for Global Recognition
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government's focus on bringing Bastar's unique cultural heritage to the global spotlight. Speaking at the Bastar Pandum event in Dantewada, Shah highlighted the administration's initiative to include tribal artists from across the country in future celebrations, scheduled to expand significantly next year.

In a bid to globalize Bastar's cultural identity, efforts are underway to introduce foreign ambassadors to the region's traditions, art, and culture. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objectives to celebrate and preserve tribal heritage while advocating for a peaceful and developed Bastar.

Shah appealed to Naxalites to abandon violence and engage in development efforts, promising benefits for Naxal-free villages. By linking Bastar's growth to educational and infrastructural advancements, Shah expressed hopes for a prosperous future, underscoring the Modi administration's dedication to eradicating Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025