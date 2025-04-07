Empowering the Atacama: Indigenous Communities Forge New Lithium Governance

In a groundbreaking development, Chile's Indigenous communities in the lithium-rich Atacama Desert are in advanced talks with major miners Codelco and SQM. The discussions aim to secure Indigenous input in the strategy to expand lithium extraction, a critical element for electric vehicle batteries.

These negotiations, ongoing since March, strive to establish a governance framework that incorporates the views of the Lickanantay groups, who've resided in this arid region for millennia. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the environmental concerns of these communities are addressed, particularly regarding water use.

The collaboration, seen as unprecedented in Chile, also adheres to international Indigenous rights treaties. It reflects a global trend towards ethical mining, aiming to prevent the social unrest witnessed in similar scenarios worldwide while promoting sustainable lithium extraction in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)