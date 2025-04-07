Left Menu

Empowering the Atacama: Indigenous Communities Forge New Lithium Governance

Indigenous communities in Chile's Atacama Desert are engaging in discussions with mining giants Codelco and SQM to gain influence over lithium extraction plans. Aiming to ensure environmental accountability, the negotiations seek to integrate Indigenous perspectives into decision-making, fostering ethical mining practices and averting potential protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:32 IST
Empowering the Atacama: Indigenous Communities Forge New Lithium Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development, Chile's Indigenous communities in the lithium-rich Atacama Desert are in advanced talks with major miners Codelco and SQM. The discussions aim to secure Indigenous input in the strategy to expand lithium extraction, a critical element for electric vehicle batteries.

These negotiations, ongoing since March, strive to establish a governance framework that incorporates the views of the Lickanantay groups, who've resided in this arid region for millennia. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the environmental concerns of these communities are addressed, particularly regarding water use.

The collaboration, seen as unprecedented in Chile, also adheres to international Indigenous rights treaties. It reflects a global trend towards ethical mining, aiming to prevent the social unrest witnessed in similar scenarios worldwide while promoting sustainable lithium extraction in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025