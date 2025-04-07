Tharoor Raises Alarm on US Tariffs, Calls for Strategic Trade Talks

On Monday, Shashi Tharoor expressed significant concerns regarding the adverse impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy, emphasizing the urgent need for robust bilateral trade discussions. He described the current situation as 'quite negative' and suggested that solutions might emerge from future talks with the US.

The international economic environment is troubled, Tharoor noted. 'The global market is suffering, not just India,' he remarked, pointing out the general lack of clarity around former President Trump's tariffs. He highlighted that India has reportedly lost two trillion dollars over a matter of days.

While India may evade recession, Tharoor stated that many nations face an economic downturn. He highlighted India's 5.4% growth rate, stressing the importance of firm negotiations with the US to moderate the impact on India's economy and capitalize on other countries facing higher tariffs from the US.

Tharoor also addressed the unpredictability resulting from recent economic developments, lamenting the unexpected bad news following the announcement of the tariffs. In addition to international issues, Tharoor addressed domestic political matters, outlining the significance of the impending Congress Working Committee and All India Congress Committee meetings in Ahmedabad.

These gatherings are pivotal, marking historic moments for Congress, such as Mahatma Gandhi's presidency 100 years ago, and Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The meetings will guide the party on strategic directions for national progress, highlighting the collective efforts required from all political entities.

