Left Menu

Assam's Ambitious Leap into Space: Plans for ASSAMSAT with ISRO

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan to discuss launching ASSAMSAT, a state-owned satellite. The initiative aims to boost socio-economic projects including agriculture and disaster management. ISRO pledged full support, marking a significant step in Assam's space aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:59 IST
Assam's Ambitious Leap into Space: Plans for ASSAMSAT with ISRO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets ISRO chairman (Photo: @CMOfficeAssam/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to boost Assam's socio-economic infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, discussing the state's ambitious plan to launch its satellite, ASSAMSAT. The meeting, held at Assam House, outlined collaborative efforts with IN-SPACe to turn this vision into reality.

ASSAMSAT is projected to provide crucial data supporting agriculture, disaster management, and security operations, noted Chief Minister Sarma. The endeavor, promising enhanced flood management and border monitoring capabilities, secured ISRO's full commitment to assist in the satellite's development.

Taking to X, CM Sarma relayed his enthusiasm over the prospects of space advancement in Assam. Anticipated to enhance policy planning, the project will employ low earth orbit satellites offering comprehensive state coverage. An MoU with ISRO is underway, setting Assam on an impressive trajectory toward space technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025