Assam's Ambitious Leap into Space: Plans for ASSAMSAT with ISRO

In a move poised to boost Assam's socio-economic infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, discussing the state's ambitious plan to launch its satellite, ASSAMSAT. The meeting, held at Assam House, outlined collaborative efforts with IN-SPACe to turn this vision into reality.

ASSAMSAT is projected to provide crucial data supporting agriculture, disaster management, and security operations, noted Chief Minister Sarma. The endeavor, promising enhanced flood management and border monitoring capabilities, secured ISRO's full commitment to assist in the satellite's development.

Taking to X, CM Sarma relayed his enthusiasm over the prospects of space advancement in Assam. Anticipated to enhance policy planning, the project will employ low earth orbit satellites offering comprehensive state coverage. An MoU with ISRO is underway, setting Assam on an impressive trajectory toward space technology integration.

