MUDRA Yojana: Revolutionizing India’s Economic Landscape

The MUDRA Yojana has been hailed as a transformative force in India's socio-economic landscape. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi described it as a 'revolutionary scheme' that has significantly uplifted those at the bottom of the development ladder by offering them income and self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with MUDRA Yojana beneficiaries, highlighting the scheme's substantial impact on their lives. At a meeting at his residence, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the attendees and noted that the government's Rs 33 lakh crore allocation to citizens was both unprecedented and unaccompanied by guarantees.

Celebrating a decade since the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana's inception, Modi underlined its role in funding underserved micro-enterprises. The PMMY, by eliminating collateral requirements, has laid the groundwork for a surge in grassroots entrepreneurship, particularly among women and youth, signaling a shift towards inclusive economic growth in India.

