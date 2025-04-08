Left Menu

Taiwan Aims for Tariff Talks with U.S. Amid Market Turmoil

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, expressed readiness to negotiate tariffs with the U.S. following stock market declines. President Lai Ching-te proposed zero tariffs and increased investments. Talks with the U.S. highlight Taiwan's significant trade surplus and its crucial tech industry role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:12 IST
Taiwan is poised to enter negotiations with the United States regarding tariff-related issues, according to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. This announcement comes as the island nation grapples with economic uncertainty after its stock market experienced a sharp drop due to trade concerns.

President Lai Ching-te has suggested the introduction of a zero-tariff agreement with the U.S., aiming to enhance investments in the states while dismantling trade barriers. The initiative underscores Taiwan's commitment to maintain robust trade relations with its largest international backer.

Despite facing a hefty 32% tariff on its exports, Taiwan remains a pivotal player in global supply chains, particularly within the semiconductor sector. The nation is seeking to leverage its technological prominence to alleviate tensions and foster economic stability, amidst a climate of fluctuating international trade dynamics.

