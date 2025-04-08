Taiwan Aims for Tariff Talks with U.S. Amid Market Turmoil

Taiwan is poised to enter negotiations with the United States regarding tariff-related issues, according to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. This announcement comes as the island nation grapples with economic uncertainty after its stock market experienced a sharp drop due to trade concerns.

President Lai Ching-te has suggested the introduction of a zero-tariff agreement with the U.S., aiming to enhance investments in the states while dismantling trade barriers. The initiative underscores Taiwan's commitment to maintain robust trade relations with its largest international backer.

Despite facing a hefty 32% tariff on its exports, Taiwan remains a pivotal player in global supply chains, particularly within the semiconductor sector. The nation is seeking to leverage its technological prominence to alleviate tensions and foster economic stability, amidst a climate of fluctuating international trade dynamics.

