Supreme Court Declares Tamil Nadu Governor's Bill Withholding Unlawful

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court ruled the Tamil Nadu Governor's withholding of 10 state bills illegal, demanding gubernatorial compliance with the State Legislature's advice. The court emphasized the democratic principles, ensuring bills undergo prompt consideration and encouraging governmental harmony without political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive verdict on Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared the actions of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi as unlawful for withholding 10 bills and reserving them for presidential consideration after the State Legislature re-passed them. Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan highlighted the Governor's obligation to act in accordance with the State Legislature's recommendations.

The apex court's order responded to Tamil Nadu government's challenge against the Governor's obstruction of legislative processes. It affirmed the limitations of gubernatorial power, asserting the Governor lacks authority to arbitrarily delay bills sent by the legislature for assent.

After state assembly reconsideration, the Governor is required to approve the bills unless they are substantially altered, the court clarified. The 10 contested bills, therefore, are retroactively validated from their re-presentation date to the Governor. Furthermore, the court criticized the Governor's actions as arbitrary and political, setting aside all related decisions.

The bench underscored the constitutional oath binding the Governor to act as an impartial advisor and facilitator rather than a political hindrance. Justice Pardiwala emphasized avoiding obstruction to the legislative process that undermines the electorate's will and state welfare.

The judgment reserved since February 10, follows the Tamil Nadu government's petition protests against long-standing gubernatorial inaction dating back to January 2020. The ruling asserts legislative sovereignty, demanding gubernatorial alignment with state-elected representatives for effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

