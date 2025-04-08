Punjab Police Nabs Mastermind Behind Grenade Attack on BJP Leader's Home

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have successfully apprehended the main suspect responsible for orchestrating the grenade attack on the residence of Manoranjan Kalia, a former Punjab minister and senior BJP leader. The attack, which took place in Jalandhar, has been attributed to the machinations of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to police sources. Authorities have identified the mastermind as Zeeshan Akhtar, a known associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, revealing a calculated cross-border operation aimed at disturbing the state's religious harmony.

Continuing investigations uncovered Akhtar's involvement in high-profile crimes, including the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique. Early reports of the explosion outside Kalia's residence sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirming that the forensic team was meticulously analyzing the scene. Surveillance footage and forensic evidence play a crucial role in confirming a grenade was employed in this audacious attack, as officers work diligently to piece together the events of the night.

In response to these developments, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu expressed deep concern over the state's deteriorating security scenario. Bittu criticized the Punjab government's handling of law and order, highlighting the pervasive atmosphere of fear. Reports of rampant drug use and police involvement in drug activities exacerbate the situation. The attack on Kalia, who has witnessed Punjab's turbulent history, underscores the urgent need for effective governance and public safety measures in the region, as public confidence wavers amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)