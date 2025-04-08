India's Maritime Sector Gears Up for Transformation with New Initiatives

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently spearheaded a series of significant initiatives to bolster India's maritime sector. At a high-profile event at Indian Maritime University's (IMU) Kochi campus, Sonowal laid the foundation for a new girls' hostel and inaugurated infrastructure projects across six campuses with a budget of Rs. 67.77 crore.

The endeavor spans Chennai, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Port, and Visakhapatnam campuses, incorporating innovative simulators, solar power plants, and upgraded sports facilities. These developments underscore the government's commitment to elevating maritime education by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and training to align with international standards.

Further showcasing India's maritime ambitions, Sonowal unveiled advanced technological facilities, including Industry 4.0-ready systems and the Green Tug Transition Programme. These measures are part of India's strategic push under PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to enhance shipbuilding capabilities and promote sustainable, competitive practices globally.

