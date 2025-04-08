Left Menu

India's Maritime Sector Gears Up for Transformation with New Initiatives

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal initiates key projects for Indian Maritime University campuses and launches Industry 4.0-ready shipbuilding facilities. The new developments aim to enhance maritime education and infrastructure, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision for innovation and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:46 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently spearheaded a series of significant initiatives to bolster India's maritime sector. At a high-profile event at Indian Maritime University's (IMU) Kochi campus, Sonowal laid the foundation for a new girls' hostel and inaugurated infrastructure projects across six campuses with a budget of Rs. 67.77 crore.

The endeavor spans Chennai, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Port, and Visakhapatnam campuses, incorporating innovative simulators, solar power plants, and upgraded sports facilities. These developments underscore the government's commitment to elevating maritime education by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and training to align with international standards.

Further showcasing India's maritime ambitions, Sonowal unveiled advanced technological facilities, including Industry 4.0-ready systems and the Green Tug Transition Programme. These measures are part of India's strategic push under PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to enhance shipbuilding capabilities and promote sustainable, competitive practices globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

