India's Role in Powering Africa's Solar Revolution

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), co-founded by India, is playing a significant role in promoting solar energy projects across Africa. A senior ISA official has urged Indian businesses to capitalize on the goodwill established by India's government in the continent. As of now, 30 projects are in progress or planned, spanning sectors like schools, health centers, and solar pumping systems.

India, with its historical and diplomatic ties, is in a prime position to lead Africa's transition to solar energy. African governments view India as a reliable partner, eager to adopt Indian expertise. "India's involvement, combined with private sector initiatives, could potentially transform the continent's energy landscape," said Barakat Ahmed, ISA's Regional Programs Head - Africa. Nevertheless, Indian companies need to be more proactive despite perceived risks.

The ISA is discussing large-scale solar installations across several African countries, with investments ranging from USD 50 million to 400 million. Despite being underserved, Africa remains ripe for energy solutions, as it is impractical to rely solely on grid-based systems. Decentralized solar systems present a viable alternative, offering electricity to millions lacking access. Yet, obstacles such as funding and regulatory frameworks persist, but ISA is addressing these challenges through training, policy design, and capacity building initiatives.

