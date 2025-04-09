SP Women Leaders Booked Amidst Protest Against Delhi CM's Remarks

Left Menu

Six women leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) have been charged following a protest in Lucknow against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for allegedly insulting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The protest demanded an apology or resignation from Gupta, and SP leaders criticized the remarks and a secretive 'underground army'.

Updated: 09-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:25 IST
Samajwadi Party women wing leaders protest in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, six women leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) were booked on Tuesday after staging a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Lucknow. The protest came in response to Gupta's purported derogatory comments about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, police reported on Wednesday.

The protest, organized by the SP women's wing, aimed to condemn the Delhi CM for reportedly calling Yadav a "tonti chor" during a media interview. Named in the FIR were SP leaders such as Payal Kinnar, Juhi Singh, Sumaiya Rana, Bina Rawat, Suman Yadav, and Vandana Chaturvedi. Additionally, between 7 to 25 unidentified individuals were also charged.

A protester voiced that Gupta must apologize or resign for her inappropriate language against Yadav, who also condemned the remarks and criticized the Uttar Pradesh government. Yadav alleged the existence of an "underground army" used to demean people, reflecting on past incidents involving SP figures and hinting at a deeper social and political rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

