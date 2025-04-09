Left Menu

Union Bank Expands with New Zonal Office in Coimbatore

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Bank of India, a significant player in the public banking sector, has bolstered its footprint in the Southern region with the inauguration of a new zonal office in Coimbatore. This initiative is part of the bank's ongoing strategy to enhance its presence across the nation, now operating a total of 22 zonal offices.

With 140 regional offices and 8,619 branches nationwide, the bank is committed to delivering high-quality customer service. The newly inaugurated office in Sowripalayam Pirivu, Ramanathapuram, aims to provide easier access to services for customers, improving overall service delivery.

The inauguration was graced by the bank's Managing Director and CEO A Manimekhalai, along with other senior officials. During the event, Manimekhalai emphasized the bank's dedication to customer service excellence and acknowledged the vital contributions of its field executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

