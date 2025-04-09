Controversy Deepens: J&K Leaders Oppose Waqf Amendment Act
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti voiced strong disapproval of the Waqf Amendment Act, criticizing it for targeting Muslims and igniting widespread dissatisfaction. Abdullah plans to legally challenge the Act, while Mufti condemned the BJP's alleged anti-Muslim actions and the government's stance supporting the Act.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a fierce critique of the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that it has sparked considerable unrest across the country. He condemned the bill for interfering in religious affairs, suggesting it unjustly targets a specific religion and questioned the fairness of allowing non-Muslims to oversee Waqf activities.
Abdullah compared the situation to other religious boards, asking whether non-Hindus or non-Sikhs are allowed to regulate the activities of Hindu and Sikh shrine boards. He revealed plans for his party to potentially challenge the Act in the Supreme Court, signaling a possible legal battle ahead.
Simultaneously, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti criticized both the ruling party and Abdullah, accusing the BJP of perpetuating anti-Muslim sentiment nationwide. She condemned the 'drama' in the assembly and criticized Abdullah for endorsing Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, regarding it as a message of support for the controversial Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Inside Story of BJP and Shiv Sena's Tumultuous Breakup
Delhi's First BJP-Led Budget in 26 Years: Key Highlights and Controversies Unfold
Telangana Congress Leaders Address State Development Concerns Amidst BJP Criticism
Yogi Adityanath Marks 8 Years of BJP Governance with Welfare Exhibition
Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Clash Over Comedian Kunal Kamra's Comments