Controversy Deepens: J&K Leaders Oppose Waqf Amendment Act

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a fierce critique of the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that it has sparked considerable unrest across the country. He condemned the bill for interfering in religious affairs, suggesting it unjustly targets a specific religion and questioned the fairness of allowing non-Muslims to oversee Waqf activities.

Abdullah compared the situation to other religious boards, asking whether non-Hindus or non-Sikhs are allowed to regulate the activities of Hindu and Sikh shrine boards. He revealed plans for his party to potentially challenge the Act in the Supreme Court, signaling a possible legal battle ahead.

Simultaneously, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti criticized both the ruling party and Abdullah, accusing the BJP of perpetuating anti-Muslim sentiment nationwide. She condemned the 'drama' in the assembly and criticized Abdullah for endorsing Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, regarding it as a message of support for the controversial Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)