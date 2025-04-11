Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Cocoa Conundrum: Tackling Tariffs

Ivory Coast, the largest cocoa producer globally, may take actions to increase cocoa prices if U.S. tariffs proposed by President Trump proceed. The move, part of a wider tariff strategy, has led Ivory Coast's Agriculture Minister to seek reconsideration from Washington. Export taxes may be adjusted to offset costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:56 IST
Ivory Coast's Cocoa Conundrum: Tackling Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Ivory Coast, the world's leading cocoa producer, is considering measures to hike cocoa prices in response to proposed U.S. tariffs, according to Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani. The tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump, have created tensions between the two countries.

At a news conference in Abidjan, Adjoumani expressed hopes for Washington to reconsider the 21% tariff, the highest levied against a West African nation. He warned that any increase in cocoa costs would be felt by American consumers.

While Ivory Coast cannot set global cocoa prices, it could impose higher export taxes to boost revenue. Meanwhile, the country plans to strengthen ties with the EU to market its cocoa there if U.S. relations sour further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025