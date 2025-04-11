Trump Imposes Sanctions on Sino-Iranian Oil Trade

The Trump administration has intensified its pressure on Iran by imposing new sanctions on oil trading networks linked to China. The move, announced just days before direct talks with Iran, targets a China-based crude oil storage terminal and risks affecting U.S.-Iran relations.

Key among those impacted is Guangsha Zhoushan Energy Group Co, LTD, which operates a terminal in Zhoushan, China. The U.S. accuses the terminal of importing Iranian oil through the Huangzeshan–Yushan Under Sea Oil Pipeline. The Treasury Department is also focusing on UAE- and India-based entities with ties to Iranian oil shipments.

Despite the sanctions, China, a major importer of Iranian oil, continues trading using its yuan, circumventing U.S. sanctions. Critics argue that the new measures might not significantly impact Iran's oil trade, highlighting the complexity of enforcing sanctions in a globally intertwined market.

(With inputs from agencies.)