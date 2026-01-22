Left Menu

A Stirring Day in Siwan: Nitish Kumar's Impassioned Appeal to Women

During his visit to Siwan as part of the 'Samriddhi Yatra', Bihar CM Nitish Kumar passionately urged women to pay attention to government initiatives, emphasizing empowerment. He launched 40 projects worth Rs 157 crore and inaugurated 31 others costing Rs 45 crore, highlighting ongoing developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siwan | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:52 IST
A Stirring Day in Siwan: Nitish Kumar's Impassioned Appeal to Women
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed visible frustration in Siwan when a group of women began leaving as he spoke on government efforts aimed at female empowerment. His strong reaction underlined the importance he places on women's engagement with state initiatives.

Speaking during the 'Samriddhi Yatra', a statewide tour introduced recently, Kumar questioned the women's departure, stressing the need for them to remain informed about projects benefiting them. His words reflect his commitment to women's issues, a key aspect of his political agenda.

In Siwan, the Chief Minister announced various projects totaling Rs 202 crore. The visit saw the commencement of 40 projects, alongside the inauguration of 31 others. The event was attended by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
2
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoil

Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoi...

 India
4
Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026