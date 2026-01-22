A Stirring Day in Siwan: Nitish Kumar's Impassioned Appeal to Women

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed visible frustration in Siwan when a group of women began leaving as he spoke on government efforts aimed at female empowerment. His strong reaction underlined the importance he places on women's engagement with state initiatives.

Speaking during the 'Samriddhi Yatra', a statewide tour introduced recently, Kumar questioned the women's departure, stressing the need for them to remain informed about projects benefiting them. His words reflect his commitment to women's issues, a key aspect of his political agenda.

In Siwan, the Chief Minister announced various projects totaling Rs 202 crore. The visit saw the commencement of 40 projects, alongside the inauguration of 31 others. The event was attended by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit.

(With inputs from agencies.)