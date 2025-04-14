Tensions Rise: Accusations of Energy Attacks Emerge
Russia's defense ministry accused Ukraine of attacking energy infrastructure, despite a U.S.-brokered agreement to cease strikes. Eight alleged attacks occurred over the past day. Both nations continue to blame each other for violating the moratorium. Refutation was not possible by independent sources.
Amid growing tensions, Russia's defense ministry has accused Ukraine of launching eight attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the past day, according to the RIA news agency.
Despite a ceasefire agreement facilitated by the U.S. last month, both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of breaching the moratorium on strikes at energy facilities.
Independent verification of the ministry's claims remains elusive, escalating an already fraught geopolitical situation.
