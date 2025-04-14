Nagaland's Solar Mission: Revolutionizing Energy One Rooftop at a Time

Nagaland took a significant step towards sustainable energy by launching a new scheme on Monday for installing residential rooftop solar systems. The scheme, known as 'Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,' converges with a central initiative under the Nagaland Solar Mission.

Aligned with these efforts, the state government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, announced an additional subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 for households installing systems up to 3KW. This financial support will come from the state's budget, enabling citizens to benefit significantly from lower installation costs.

Power Minister K G Kenye expressed optimism that the accessible installation of rooftop solar systems will encourage public participation, thereby assisting the state in mitigating its long-standing power shortages and driving socio-economic development.

