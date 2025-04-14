Left Menu

Nagaland's Solar Mission: Revolutionizing Energy One Rooftop at a Time

The Nagaland government has launched the 'Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' to install residential rooftop solar power systems, supported by both state and central subsidies. The initiative aims to address the state's power deficit and promote sustainable energy, enhancing socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:50 IST
Nagaland's Solar Mission: Revolutionizing Energy One Rooftop at a Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland took a significant step towards sustainable energy by launching a new scheme on Monday for installing residential rooftop solar systems. The scheme, known as 'Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,' converges with a central initiative under the Nagaland Solar Mission.

Aligned with these efforts, the state government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, announced an additional subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 for households installing systems up to 3KW. This financial support will come from the state's budget, enabling citizens to benefit significantly from lower installation costs.

Power Minister K G Kenye expressed optimism that the accessible installation of rooftop solar systems will encourage public participation, thereby assisting the state in mitigating its long-standing power shortages and driving socio-economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025