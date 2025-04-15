Citigroup Thrives Amid Volatile Markets, Posts Strong Q1 Gains

Citigroup has outperformed Wall Street's expectations for first-quarter profits, driven by thriving trading activities amid market volatility. The financial institution's performance mirrored similar gains by its counterparts, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley, with robust equities trading significantly boosting results.

CEO Jane Fraser, reflecting on broader economic shifts, stated the U.S. would retain its economic dominance despite potential trade imbalances. She highlighted Citigroup's commitment to guiding clients through economic uncertainties, bolstered by significant gains in stock and fixed income trading revenues.

Despite a year-to-date drop in its share price, Citigroup's ROTCE showed promising improvement, aligning with its long-term profitability targets. Progress was noted in recently restructured divisions, with notable revenue increases in banking and wealth management. However, pending regulatory issues continue to pose challenges for the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)