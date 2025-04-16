Mali Shuts Down Barrick Gold Office Amid Tax Dispute Turmoil
Malian authorities closed Barrick Gold's Bamako office over alleged tax issues amid an ongoing dispute about mining revenues. A resolution is awaited while operations at Loulo-Gounkoto remain suspended. Barrick has signed an agreement to resolve the conflict, awaiting Malian government approval.
The Mali government has closed Barrick Gold's office in Bamako over alleged tax non-payment, escalating a long-standing mining revenue dispute.
Despite attempts to resolve the conflict, operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex halted, and around 100 Malian staff are being transferred to Congo's Kibali mine.
An agreement signed by Barrick in February awaits Malian government approval, amid accusations of political manipulation hindering its execution.
