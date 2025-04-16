Mali Shuts Down Barrick Gold Office Amid Tax Dispute Turmoil

The Mali government has closed Barrick Gold's office in Bamako over alleged tax non-payment, escalating a long-standing mining revenue dispute.

Despite attempts to resolve the conflict, operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex halted, and around 100 Malian staff are being transferred to Congo's Kibali mine.

An agreement signed by Barrick in February awaits Malian government approval, amid accusations of political manipulation hindering its execution.

