Ajay Bhushan Pandey: A New Era at AIIB

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former Finance Secretary and CEO of Aadhaar, has assumed his new role as Vice President of Investment Solutions at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), based in Beijing. India stands as AIIB's second largest shareholder after China.

Pandey will provide strategic leadership across three major departments: the Sectors, Themes and Finance Solutions Department, the Sustainability and Fiduciary Solutions Department, and the Portfolio Management Department, according to AIIB's statement released on Wednesday.

The appointment was lauded by AIIB President Jin Liqun, who highlighted Pandey's transformative impact during his tenure with the Indian government, specifically in reshaping its digital and financial landscape, which will be greatly beneficial as the bank advances its strategic objectives.

Pandey's previous contributions include pivotal work on India's Aadhaar system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), and the National Infrastructure Pipeline. His expertise in integrating technology with policy and infrastructure has been instrumental in executing comprehensive financial strategies, as noted in the bank's press release.

The AIIB, a multilateral institution, remains committed to funding sustainable infrastructure projects worldwide, boasting 110 approved members and a capitalisation of USD 100 billion. The bank operates with a focus on fostering economic development and enhancing regional connectivity.

