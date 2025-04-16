Karnataka's Caste Census and Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Cabinet Meet

Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as the state's Backward Class Commission submits its report to the cabinet. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a special cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss the Caste Census report. Ministers are expected to provide feedback during the meeting.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the cabinet is examining the report stating, 'Community leaders' opinions will be considered.' Siddaramaiah expressed his commitment to building a society aligned with Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming discussion.

However, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized the census, questioning its intent and alleging it serves Congress's political agenda. He accused the Congress of undermining societal peace for electoral gains, sparking further controversy surrounding the census report.

(With inputs from agencies.)