CRPF Celebrates 86 Years of Service: A Legacy of Courage and Commitment

The CRPF marks its 86th anniversary in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Established as the Crown Representatives Police in 1939, the CRPF has since transformed into a vital force for national security, playing multiple roles from riot control to wildlife protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:22 IST
CRPF Celebrates 86 Years of Service: A Legacy of Courage and Commitment
CRPF celebrations in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrates a milestone 86th anniversary in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, this April 17, with ceremonies attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The commemorative event honors the legacy established by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who first conferred the CRPF's flag in 1950.

Originally founded as the Crown Representatives Police on July 27, 1939, during political unrest in princely states, the CRPF has evolved into a cornerstone of India's internal security. The creation of the force was spurred by the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936, aimed at strengthening the nation's security infrastructure.

The post-independence era saw significant transformation for the force, culminating in the Parliamentary Act of December 28, 1949, which rebranded it as the CRPF, a unit under union government control. Today, the CRPF boasts 246 battalions and numerous specialized units, dedicated to maintaining peace, combating insurgency, protecting wildlife, and providing disaster relief.

