EaseMyTrip Speaks Out Amid ED Probe into Betting App Scandal

EaseMyTrip clarifies its stance after an Enforcement Directorate search related to the Mahadev Betting App investigation, stating no association with the app. The travel company affirms its cooperation with authorities. Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip remains committed to providing exceptional travel services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the Mahadev Betting App investigation, travel giant EaseMyTrip has firmly stated its non-involvement. The Gurgaon office of EaseMyTrip was one of more than 50 premises searched, but the company denies any connection with the betting platform.

Speaking to ANI, a spokesperson from EaseMyTrip reaffirmed the company's commitment to cooperation, emphasizing its lack of direct or indirect ties with Mahadev or any other betting operations. Insiders from the investigation disclosed that no incriminating evidence was found during raids at EaseMyTrip.

Founded in 2008 by brothers Nishant, Rikant, and Prashant Pitti, EaseMyTrip is now India's second-largest online travel service provider. As the ED continues to probe the intricate web of the Mahadev Online Book's operations based out of Dubai, EaseMyTrip assures customers of uninterrupted and quality service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

