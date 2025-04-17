Sravan Kumar's Lifetime Role: Political Responsibility Beyond Power
BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar took oath as an MLC, emphasizing his new role as a responsibility rather than power. He expressed gratitude to K Chandrashekar Rao for the opportunity. Meanwhile, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged MLAs to counter opposition propaganda and engage directly with constituents.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar was officially sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the MLA quota on Wednesday. The ceremony, held in the Telangana Legislative Council, was presided over by Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.
In an interview with ANI, Sravan Kumar expressed his sincere gratitude towards K Chandrashekar Rao, acknowledging the opportunity to serve both society and his party. "This is a lifetime opportunity," Kumar stated, emphasizing that his role is not merely one of power but of significant responsibility and accountability after nearly two decades in public service.
Simultaneously, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called on party MLAs to combat what he labeled as false propaganda by opposition parties. During a Congress Legislature Party meeting in Hyderabad, he instructed legislators to engage directly with constituents, visiting every village in their constituencies from April 16 to June 2, to strengthen public trust and unity amidst misinformation conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UoH Protests Escalate Over Telangana Land Development
Telangana's Rising Demand: Increasing BC Reservations
SC directs Telangana chief secretary to ensure that until further orders, no felling of trees be permitted at Kancha Gachibowli site.
Tree felling on land adjacent to University of Hyderabad: SC directs registrar (judicial) of Telangana HC to visit site.
Controversy Erupts Over Telangana's Planned Auction of Ecologically Sensitive Land