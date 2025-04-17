Left Menu

Sravan Kumar's Lifetime Role: Political Responsibility Beyond Power

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar took oath as an MLC, emphasizing his new role as a responsibility rather than power. He expressed gratitude to K Chandrashekar Rao for the opportunity. Meanwhile, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged MLAs to counter opposition propaganda and engage directly with constituents.

BRS leader Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar was officially sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the MLA quota on Wednesday. The ceremony, held in the Telangana Legislative Council, was presided over by Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

In an interview with ANI, Sravan Kumar expressed his sincere gratitude towards K Chandrashekar Rao, acknowledging the opportunity to serve both society and his party. "This is a lifetime opportunity," Kumar stated, emphasizing that his role is not merely one of power but of significant responsibility and accountability after nearly two decades in public service.

Simultaneously, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called on party MLAs to combat what he labeled as false propaganda by opposition parties. During a Congress Legislature Party meeting in Hyderabad, he instructed legislators to engage directly with constituents, visiting every village in their constituencies from April 16 to June 2, to strengthen public trust and unity amidst misinformation conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

