Tragedy Strikes at Farewell Function with Fatal Firing Incident

In a tragic turn of events, a celebratory farewell gathering in Kakori, Lucknow, ended in sorrow after a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a stray bullet amidst firing in the air. The incident took place during a farewell function for a daughter in Gahalwara village under Kakori police jurisdiction, according to police on Thursday.

The celebration saw the attendance of approximately 40 to 50 relatives of the bride's in-laws, who had gathered to partake in the function arranged by her father, Chandu. The victim, identified as Shamsher, was hit by the bullet while returning from evening prayers, leading to immediate fatality before medical intervention could be provided. Law enforcement swiftly registered a case following initial inquiries and witness accounts, ultimately charging unidentified individuals under pertinent laws.

On April 17, authorities pinpointed the shooter as Imran, 25, a resident of Kakori Mod, who had reportedly joined the event from the groom's family side. The arrest was driven by electronic, physical, and testimonial evidence substantiating his involvement. In an unrelated case, a missing person's investigation, regarding Sagar, has intensified. He was found dead in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. This revelation has prompted a coordinated effort between Delhi and UP police, following concerns raised by his family over an abduction, which resulted in police detaining several individuals for questioning.

