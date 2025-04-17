Tensions Rise: EU and US Trade Skirmish Threatens Luxury Giant

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has called for the European Union to diffuse tensions with the United States regarding President Donald Trump's tariffs. Arnault highlighted the potential repercussions for numerous companies, attributing the responsibility to Brussels if a satisfactory solution is not achieved, during LVMH's shareholder meeting.

Market instability, fueled by global trade tensions without directly referencing Trump, threatens LVMH's business, particularly among budget-conscious luxury consumers, according to Arnault. Potential effects include a 20% US tariff on European fashion goods and 31% on Swiss watches. Despite a temporary tariff pause, Arnault previously praised Trump for economic contributions.

LVMH shares have decreased 36%, influenced by Trump's policies and a potential US recession, compared to rival Hermes. Arnault is contemplating shifting more production to the US to mitigate tariff impacts. Nonetheless, analysts suggest this shift may be limited and won't significantly diminish tariff risks for the luxury conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)