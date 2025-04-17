Left Menu

Tensions Rise: EU and US Trade Skirmish Threatens Luxury Giant

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault urges the EU to reconcile with the US over trade tariffs, warning of consequences if negotiations fail. LVMH, reliant on US revenue, faces pressure and potential production shifts amid US-EU trade tensions, impacting its market value and positioning against rival Hermes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:14 IST
Tensions Rise: EU and US Trade Skirmish Threatens Luxury Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has called for the European Union to diffuse tensions with the United States regarding President Donald Trump's tariffs. Arnault highlighted the potential repercussions for numerous companies, attributing the responsibility to Brussels if a satisfactory solution is not achieved, during LVMH's shareholder meeting.

Market instability, fueled by global trade tensions without directly referencing Trump, threatens LVMH's business, particularly among budget-conscious luxury consumers, according to Arnault. Potential effects include a 20% US tariff on European fashion goods and 31% on Swiss watches. Despite a temporary tariff pause, Arnault previously praised Trump for economic contributions.

LVMH shares have decreased 36%, influenced by Trump's policies and a potential US recession, compared to rival Hermes. Arnault is contemplating shifting more production to the US to mitigate tariff impacts. Nonetheless, analysts suggest this shift may be limited and won't significantly diminish tariff risks for the luxury conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025