Escalating Tensions: Germany's Role in the Ukrainian Conflict

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has issued a stark warning: the use of Germany's Taurus missiles against Russian infrastructure could mark Germany as an active participant in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. This statement underscores rising tensions in the region.

Friedrich Merz, Germany's incoming chancellor, has openly supported the idea of arming Ukraine with these advanced cruise missiles. His stance indicates a significant stance shift in Germany's foreign policy under the new leadership.

As both nations brace themselves for potential escalations, the decision to supply Ukraine with military aid serves to heighten the political and military stakes in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)