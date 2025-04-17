Reviving Sanskrit: A Path to Innovation and Cultural Resurgence

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the vital importance of Sanskrit, describing it not just as a classical language, but as a key conduit for scientific and philosophical exploration. Speaking at the seventh convocation of the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University in Jaipur, Birla underscored the global interest in India's heritage through mediums like Yoga and Ayurveda.

As renowned universities worldwide delve into Sanskrit studies, Birla urged the inclusion of this ancient tongue in contemporary innovation and technology. He praised the university's groundbreaking initiatives, such as scientific yoga teaching, digitization efforts, and online education modules, seeing them as critical steps towards cultural rejuvenation. Recalling the university's inception, he acknowledged the vision of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and divine guidance of Narayandas Ji Maharaj, urging the graduates to be ambassadors for Sanskrit's timeless wisdom.

The convocation ceremony saw degrees and Gold Medals bestowed upon outstanding students, while Swami Avdheshanand Giri received the esteemed title of 'Vidya Vachaspati'. The event, held at the Rajasthan International Center, was attended by Governor Haribhau Bagade and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, reflecting the ceremony's grandeur.

