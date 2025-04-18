Sundaram Home Finance Expands Reach in Karnataka with Tumkur Branch

Sundaram Home Finance, a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, has further expanded its operations by opening a new branch in Tumkur, Karnataka. This move is part of its strategic plan to disburse Rs 900 crore in home finance across the state this year.

With 18 branches already functioning in locations such as Mysore, Mangalore, and Hubballi, the company is looking to boost its presence in Tier III cities in Karnataka. Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan stated that smaller towns present significant opportunities for growth in their home finance business.

The new branch in Tumkur is strategically located in an emerging industrial hub, part of the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. This area is becoming an employment cluster with numerous MSMEs and large industrial units, providing a promising market for both salaried individuals and self-employed professionals.

