Left Menu

Energy Conflict: Ukraine Allegedly Strikes Russian Facilities

Russia's defense ministry accused Ukraine of attacking its energy facilities four times in 24 hours, despite a moratorium brokered by the U.S. Both nations accuse each other of violating this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:58 IST
Energy Conflict: Ukraine Allegedly Strikes Russian Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a move heightening tensions, Russia's defense ministry on Friday alleged that Ukraine targeted its energy facilities four times over the past 24 hours. This comes despite a moratorium, brokered by the U.S, that seeks to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

Amidst ongoing conflict, both countries continue to lash out with allegations. Russia's accusations mark a stark violation of the moratorium, underscoring the fragile nature of recent agreements between the two nations.

In response, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaking the moratorium. The accusations highlight the simmering conflict that remains unresolved, keeping regional tensions on edge and raising concerns about the stability of energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025