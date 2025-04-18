Energy Conflict: Ukraine Allegedly Strikes Russian Facilities

In a move heightening tensions, Russia's defense ministry on Friday alleged that Ukraine targeted its energy facilities four times over the past 24 hours. This comes despite a moratorium, brokered by the U.S, that seeks to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

Amidst ongoing conflict, both countries continue to lash out with allegations. Russia's accusations mark a stark violation of the moratorium, underscoring the fragile nature of recent agreements between the two nations.

In response, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaking the moratorium. The accusations highlight the simmering conflict that remains unresolved, keeping regional tensions on edge and raising concerns about the stability of energy supplies.

