Minister L. Murugan Criticizes DMK Amidst NEET Controversy

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, launched a scathing attack on the DMK, accusing the party of exploiting the NEET examination issue for political advantage. He addressed the media following an interaction with NEET aspirants at a free coaching center in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu.

Murugan praised the voluntary organization's initiative, asserting that centers like these are helping underprivileged students achieve their dream of becoming doctors. Highlighting the Modi government's vision for a developed India by 2047, he emphasized the focus on quality education for the younger generation.

The Minister accused DMK of constantly misleading students and eroding their morale. He pointed out that the NEET exam was introduced during the UPA regime, with DMK's support. Murugan underscored the achievements of government school students in clearing NEET exams, facilitated by a 7.5% reservation under the AIADMK government allied with the NDA.

He assured that the NDA remains strong and predicted a decisive victory over DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Criticizing the DMK's current leadership for its antagonistic stance toward the central government, Murugan noted it obstructs Tamil Nadu's development. He recalled past chief ministers who maintained cooperative relations with the central government.

Before addressing the media, Murugan visited local temples in Namakkal, offering prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

