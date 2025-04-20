Hope for Justice: JKNC Urges Supreme Court to Halt Controversial Waqf Act

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has called upon the Supreme Court to pause the enforcement of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing concerns over its potentially discriminatory impact on the Muslim community. Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq emphasized the need for judicial intervention, calling the Act fundamentally opposed to Muslim interests.

Petitions challenging the Act's constitutionality have been filed, highlighting potential violations of fundamental rights. In response, the Centre has temporarily halted specific controversial aspects of the Act, including the involvement of non-Muslims in Waqf governance roles, as stated by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has recorded these assurances and set timelines for responses from both the Centre and petitioners. As the debate continues, the hearing is slated for early May, focusing on procedural directions and possible interim orders.

