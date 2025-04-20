Devastating Landslide in Ramban Disrupts Life and Transport in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir faces severe disruption following a landslide and flash floods in Ramban, causing significant destruction, including the closure of Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assures immediate relief efforts and urges public caution, as authorities work diligently on rescue and restoration operations in the affected areas.
Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing severe chaos after a landslide and flash floods in the Ramban district inflicted substantial damage to life and property. The catastrophe prompted the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to express deep sympathy for the affected families and announce plans to assess the ongoing restoration efforts later in the day.
In a public statement shared on X, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has led to extensive damage. Our primary focus remains on immediate rescue and relief operations. I urge citizens to heed travel advisories and avoid non-essential travel in vulnerable areas." He offered his condolences to the impacted families and confirmed coordination with local administration for disaster management and recovery.
The landslide, caused by relentless heavy rainfall, forced the complete shutdown of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), stranding travelers and damaging numerous properties. Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria informed ANI that clearance operations are ongoing, but reopening of the highway is delayed due to persistent downpour, with authorities recommending detours.
