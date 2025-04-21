Swift Rescue: All 50 Gujarati Tourists Safe After Ramban Landslide

Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel assured the public that all 50 Gujarati tourists caught in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district are safe. The state government is actively coordinating with local authorities to facilitate their return while maintaining constant communication with the affected individuals.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the Indian Army for its prompt response in establishing medical camps and distributing essential medicines following the landslide accompanied by flash floods in Ramban, which resulted in the tragic deaths of three residents, including two children.

The severe weather conditions led to the suspension of classes in all schools across the Kashmir Valley, as announced by Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister Sakina Itoo. This precaution aims to ensure the safety of students amid ongoing adverse weather forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)