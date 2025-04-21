Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Journey: Six Dead in Kushinagar Road Accident

A catastrophic road accident in Kushinagar, where a car carrying wedding guests crashed into a tree, claimed six lives and left two critically injured. Authorities are investigating the cause, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has assured swift relief operations and proper medical treatment for the survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:09 IST
Dr. Kamal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road accident on late Sunday night, six people were killed when a car transporting wedding guests collided with a tree in Kushinagar. Eight victims were rushed to the hospital, where six were declared dead on arrival, according to medical reports.

Dr. Kamal Sharma, who addressed the media, confirmed that two survivors were given first aid and transferred to a medical college for further treatment. Among the deceased were Harendra Madhesiya and several others, with two surviving individuals, Bajrangi and Vraj Kishore, suffering serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is believed to be either driver fatigue or alcohol consumption. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for immediate relief operations and ensured that the injured receive timely medical care. The incident occurred near Shukla Bhujouli village, with the car losing control en route from Padrauna to Khadda.

Kushinagar Police shared an image of the damaged vehicle and reported that the Superintendent of Police inspected the site and hospital to oversee necessary actions and treatment procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

