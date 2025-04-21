PM Modi Champions 'Naagrik Devo Bhava': A Call for Citizen-Centric Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 17th Civil Services Day event in Delhi, called on civil servants to prioritize citizen-centric governance under the mantra 'Naagrik Devo Bhava.' Modi stressed that despite technological advances, human judgment remains crucial, urging officials to address the issues of the poor as a primary duty.

Highlighting a decade of transformative progress, the Prime Minister underscored India's journey toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With India now the world's most populous nation, ensuring the availability of basic amenities is imperative. Modi insisted that civil services must evolve to meet contemporary challenges and adapt to rapid changes in citizens' needs.

Emphasizing on India's global leadership through its G20 presidency, Modi praised the unprecedented level of inclusivity with over 200 meetings in 60 cities. Additionally, the Prime Minister spotlighted the vital role of MSMEs and startups, asserting the need for these sectors to remain competitive globally. Modi also released e-Coffee Table Books highlighting innovations in public administration.

