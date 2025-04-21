Left Menu

Italy Mourns: The Loss of a Great Shepherd

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed profound sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, referring to him as a great man and shepherd. She cherished their friendship and his guidance, which endured even during challenging times. Italy bids farewell to the Holy Father with deep sadness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:20 IST
Italy Mourns: The Loss of a Great Shepherd
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed profound sorrow following the death of Pope Francis, describing the news as a cause for great sadness and the loss of a 'great man, a great shepherd'.

Meloni cherished the personal relationship she shared with Pope Francis, emphasizing the invaluable friendship, counsel, and teachings he provided, which persisted even through challenging periods.

With heavy hearts, Italy bids a somber farewell to the Holy Father, reflecting the nation's deep respect and admiration for his unwavering leadership and wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025