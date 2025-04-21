Italy Mourns: The Loss of a Great Shepherd

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed profound sorrow following the death of Pope Francis, describing the news as a cause for great sadness and the loss of a 'great man, a great shepherd'.

Meloni cherished the personal relationship she shared with Pope Francis, emphasizing the invaluable friendship, counsel, and teachings he provided, which persisted even through challenging periods.

With heavy hearts, Italy bids a somber farewell to the Holy Father, reflecting the nation's deep respect and admiration for his unwavering leadership and wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)