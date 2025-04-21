Italy Mourns: The Loss of a Great Shepherd
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed profound sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, referring to him as a great man and shepherd. She cherished their friendship and his guidance, which endured even during challenging times. Italy bids farewell to the Holy Father with deep sadness.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed profound sorrow following the death of Pope Francis, describing the news as a cause for great sadness and the loss of a 'great man, a great shepherd'.
Meloni cherished the personal relationship she shared with Pope Francis, emphasizing the invaluable friendship, counsel, and teachings he provided, which persisted even through challenging periods.
With heavy hearts, Italy bids a somber farewell to the Holy Father, reflecting the nation's deep respect and admiration for his unwavering leadership and wisdom.
