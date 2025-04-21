Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Salboni's 1,600 MW Power Plant
West Bengal's CM, Mamata Banerjee, inaugurated the Salboni 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, marking JSW Energy's entry into Eastern India. The plant, built at Rs 16,000 crore, will meet rising regional power needs. The project promises advanced technology, low pollution, and local employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a major energy development on Monday, laying the foundation stone for a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur district. The plant, which consists of two 800 MW units, represents JSW Energy's first venture into Eastern India's energy sector.
JSW Energy is investing Rs 16,000 crore in the construction of this greenfield plant, with the first unit set for completion in 42 months, and the second following six months later. Additionally, the JSW Group operates a cement grinding unit nearby, marking a significant industrial presence in the region.
Industrialist Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, emphasized the plant's use of cutting-edge technology and minimal environmental impact. He highlighted West Bengal's rapid development and the benefits to local farmers from the upcoming industrial expansion, including job creation via a new industrial park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
