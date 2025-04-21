Raju Shetti Condemns Maharashtra's Farmer Policies and VIP Expenditures
Farmer leader Raju Shetti criticizes Maharashtra's government for failing to fulfill promises to farmers, especially concerning loan waivers, and questions extravagant spending on VIP visits. He highlights the neglect of farmers' needs and calls for better support and fair prices for produce like onions.
- Country:
- India
Farmer leader Raju Shetti has voiced strong criticism against the Maharashtra government for what he describes as unmet promises and misallocated priorities. Shetti points out the government's failure to deliver on loan waivers promised to cultivators during election campaigns.
In Nashik, Shetti accused the government of following anti-farmer policies, citing the lack of assistance to soybean farmers and the need for farmers to protest with onions before any government action on export duties. He lambasts the government for prioritizing VIP events over farmers' welfare.
Shetti also criticized the government for spending Rs 1.5 crore on a helipad to host Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a private event, while farmers receive minimal support. He calls for a minimum support price for onions and accuses the government of ignoring farmer suicides due to financial stress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Embarks on Intensive Election Tours Ahead of Key State Polls
Amit Shah's Strategic Jammu Visit Amid Anti-Terror Operations
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir Amid Anti-Terror Operation
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Ties and Security in Jammu and Kashmir
Govt implementing electronic surveillance system to further strengthen border security: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kathua, J-K.