Raju Shetti Condemns Maharashtra's Farmer Policies and VIP Expenditures

Farmer leader Raju Shetti has voiced strong criticism against the Maharashtra government for what he describes as unmet promises and misallocated priorities. Shetti points out the government's failure to deliver on loan waivers promised to cultivators during election campaigns.

In Nashik, Shetti accused the government of following anti-farmer policies, citing the lack of assistance to soybean farmers and the need for farmers to protest with onions before any government action on export duties. He lambasts the government for prioritizing VIP events over farmers' welfare.

Shetti also criticized the government for spending Rs 1.5 crore on a helipad to host Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a private event, while farmers receive minimal support. He calls for a minimum support price for onions and accuses the government of ignoring farmer suicides due to financial stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)