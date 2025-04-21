Left Menu

Court Orders Extended Custody for Accused in Seelampur Murder Case

The Karkardooma Court has remanded accused Sahil to two days' police custody and Zikra Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Kunal's murder in Seelampur. Police seek further custody to recover the murder weapon and investigate harbouring allegations, while court orders preservation of key CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:36 IST
Court Orders Extended Custody for Accused in Seelampur Murder Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karkardooma Court on Monday ruled for additional police custody of Sahil, while Zikra Khan was placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Both are implicated in the murder of Kunal in the Seelampur area. The court's decision followed police pleas for Sahil's five-day custody to further investigate the crime.

Investigators argued the need for additional time to uncover identities of potential accomplices harbouring Sahil and recover the murder weapon. CCTV footage captures Sahil allegedly stabbing Kunal. His counsel argued that Sahil had been in police custody for two days and had undergone extensive interrogation.

Zikra's defense, led by advocate Abdul Gaffar, demanded the preservation of CCTV footage from her landlord's premises and an interview with a senior police officer disavowing her involvement. The court approved the motions, ensuring critical evidence is maintained for the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025