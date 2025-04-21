Court Orders Extended Custody for Accused in Seelampur Murder Case

The Karkardooma Court on Monday ruled for additional police custody of Sahil, while Zikra Khan was placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Both are implicated in the murder of Kunal in the Seelampur area. The court's decision followed police pleas for Sahil's five-day custody to further investigate the crime.

Investigators argued the need for additional time to uncover identities of potential accomplices harbouring Sahil and recover the murder weapon. CCTV footage captures Sahil allegedly stabbing Kunal. His counsel argued that Sahil had been in police custody for two days and had undergone extensive interrogation.

Zikra's defense, led by advocate Abdul Gaffar, demanded the preservation of CCTV footage from her landlord's premises and an interview with a senior police officer disavowing her involvement. The court approved the motions, ensuring critical evidence is maintained for the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)