Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Prioritizes Public Grievance Redressal and Chardham Yatra Preparations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directs Uttarakhand officials to prioritize solving public grievances and ensure smooth Chardham Yatra arrangements. Emphasis placed on maintaining transparency, cleanliness, traffic management, and tackling forest fires. Constant monitoring urged for security measures alongside swift action on electricity billing issues and flood protection works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:57 IST
Uttarakhand CM Prioritizes Public Grievance Redressal and Chardham Yatra Preparations
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed District Magistrates to prioritize prompt redressal of public grievances, emphasizing transparency and accountability in administration. In a virtual meeting, he reviewed preparations for the upcoming Chardham Yatra, urging collaboration with local representatives, hoteliers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless arrangements.

The Chief Minister called for enhanced departmental and district administration measures during the Yatra, which is pivotal for regional faith and livelihoods. He highlighted the need for cleanliness, beautification, and eco-friendliness in Yatra routes, stressing public cooperation. Traffic management and proactive forest fire measures are also vital, with updated contact lists and deployment of patrol teams advised.

Dhami instructed robust preparations against summer water scarcity and monsoon challenges. He mandated District Magistrates to conduct public hearings and facilitate scheme benefits via e-services. Swift action against delays and unauthorized permissions is essential, alongside monitoring suspicious activities. Divisional Commissioners must verify progress and report developments to his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025