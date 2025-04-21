Uttarakhand CM Prioritizes Public Grievance Redressal and Chardham Yatra Preparations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed District Magistrates to prioritize prompt redressal of public grievances, emphasizing transparency and accountability in administration. In a virtual meeting, he reviewed preparations for the upcoming Chardham Yatra, urging collaboration with local representatives, hoteliers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless arrangements.

The Chief Minister called for enhanced departmental and district administration measures during the Yatra, which is pivotal for regional faith and livelihoods. He highlighted the need for cleanliness, beautification, and eco-friendliness in Yatra routes, stressing public cooperation. Traffic management and proactive forest fire measures are also vital, with updated contact lists and deployment of patrol teams advised.

Dhami instructed robust preparations against summer water scarcity and monsoon challenges. He mandated District Magistrates to conduct public hearings and facilitate scheme benefits via e-services. Swift action against delays and unauthorized permissions is essential, alongside monitoring suspicious activities. Divisional Commissioners must verify progress and report developments to his office.

