Rajasthan CM Vows to Bring Yamuna Water to Shekhawati Amid Criticism of Congress

At a recent event in Churu, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma promised to ensure Yamuna water reaches Shekhawati, criticizing Congress for its past failures. He discussed plans for an interstate water agreement with Haryana, highlighting his commitment to regional development, especially during non-election times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:45 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma at Sankalp Diwas celebrations in Churu, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited address at Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assured locals of his commitment to bring Yamuna water to the Shekhawati region. He announced forthcoming talks aimed at establishing an interstate water agreement with Haryana, aiming to resolve long-standing issues of water supply. Sharma seized the moment to reproach the Congress party, claiming that their presence in Shekhawati was limited to election periods, with no concrete actions to support their promises.

The Chief Minister's remarks were made during the Sankalp Diwas celebrations in Churu, marking the birth anniversary of former Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore. Criticizing the Congress' long tenure in power, Sharma stated, "Congress governments often touted 'Garibi Hatao,' yet failed to truly connect with the underprivileged." He pointed out the lack of development and water access in Shekhawati under Congress rule, noting efforts made as far back as 1993 by former CM Bhairon Singh Shekhawat for water rights, which were ignored by successive Congress administrations.

This declaration came amidst Sharma's three-day tour of Shekhawati, following visits to Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar earlier this month. The Sankalp Diwas event was attended by notable figures including Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP state president Madan Lal Rathore, and former Taranagar MLA Rajendra Rathore, underlining the political weight and significance of the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

