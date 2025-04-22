Vice President Highlights Parliament's Role in Upholding Democratic Ideals
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized Parliament's supreme role in democracy, highlighting the Constitution's protection by elected representatives. Speaking at Delhi University's Constitution celebrations, he stressed the Preamble's significance, underscoring citizens as the true power holders, with representatives accountable to them, reflecting that democracy thrives through active citizen engagement.
In a compelling address at the University of Delhi's celebration of the 75th year of the Constitution, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar underscored the Parliament's central role in upholding democratic values. He affirmed that elected representatives are the custodians of the Constitution, which fundamentally serves the people.
Dhankar referenced historical accountability, mentioning the 1977 electoral response to the imposition of the Emergency. He reiterated that the Constitution's essence and supreme authority lie with the people, as enshrined in its Preamble, which begins with 'We, the People of India.'
Emphasizing active citizenship, Dhankar argued that democracy flourishes when citizens are engaged and aware. He criticized views that downplay constitutional roles as mere ceremonial functions, insisting instead that every citizen's contribution is vital to nurturing democratic values and structures.
