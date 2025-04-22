Strategic Partnership: 360 ONE and UBS India Unite in Wealth Management

360 ONE Wealth and Asset Management Ltd is set to acquire UBS India's wealth management business as part of a strategic partnership announced Tuesday. The deal includes UBS acquiring a 4.95% stake in 360 ONE through warrants, marking its investment commitment in India's ultra and high-net-worth market.

The collaboration promises to offer clients expansive access to both onshore and offshore wealth management solutions. Additionally, opportunities in asset management products and investment banking services will be explored, enhancing client services and value.

A joint committee will be established to explore further growth opportunities. With this transaction, both companies aim to deliver a personalized, sophisticated wealth management experience that benefits clients, employees, and shareholders, driving significant value in India's fast-growing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)