Strategic Partnership: 360 ONE and UBS India Unite in Wealth Management
360 ONE Wealth and Asset Management Ltd plans to acquire the wealth management business of UBS India. This strategic deal involves UBS India acquiring a 4.95% stake in 360 ONE through warrants. The collaboration offers expansive wealth management solutions and explores additional opportunities in asset management and investment banking services.
- Country:
- India
360 ONE Wealth and Asset Management Ltd is set to acquire UBS India's wealth management business as part of a strategic partnership announced Tuesday. The deal includes UBS acquiring a 4.95% stake in 360 ONE through warrants, marking its investment commitment in India's ultra and high-net-worth market.
The collaboration promises to offer clients expansive access to both onshore and offshore wealth management solutions. Additionally, opportunities in asset management products and investment banking services will be explored, enhancing client services and value.
A joint committee will be established to explore further growth opportunities. With this transaction, both companies aim to deliver a personalized, sophisticated wealth management experience that benefits clients, employees, and shareholders, driving significant value in India's fast-growing market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
