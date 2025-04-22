Left Menu

Strategic Partnership: 360 ONE and UBS India Unite in Wealth Management

360 ONE Wealth and Asset Management Ltd plans to acquire the wealth management business of UBS India. This strategic deal involves UBS India acquiring a 4.95% stake in 360 ONE through warrants. The collaboration offers expansive wealth management solutions and explores additional opportunities in asset management and investment banking services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:22 IST
Strategic Partnership: 360 ONE and UBS India Unite in Wealth Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

360 ONE Wealth and Asset Management Ltd is set to acquire UBS India's wealth management business as part of a strategic partnership announced Tuesday. The deal includes UBS acquiring a 4.95% stake in 360 ONE through warrants, marking its investment commitment in India's ultra and high-net-worth market.

The collaboration promises to offer clients expansive access to both onshore and offshore wealth management solutions. Additionally, opportunities in asset management products and investment banking services will be explored, enhancing client services and value.

A joint committee will be established to explore further growth opportunities. With this transaction, both companies aim to deliver a personalized, sophisticated wealth management experience that benefits clients, employees, and shareholders, driving significant value in India's fast-growing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025