Uttar Pradesh Partners With Australia for Renewable Energy Boost

The Uttar Pradesh government has entered into a significant agreement with the Smart Energy Council of Australia and Hinduja Group, aiming to create job opportunities in the state's burgeoning renewable energy sector.

Signed by UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) underscores the need to develop a skilled workforce to help Uttar Pradesh meet its ambitious goal of 22,000 MW solar capacity. The initiative is set to run from 2025 to 2027, according to an official statement.

The partnership involves creating solar skill development programs, technology transfer, and fostering bilateral investment. Ultimately, it is expected to transform Uttar Pradesh into a renewable energy hub and contribute to India's national target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)