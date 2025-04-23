Dollar Surge & Rupee Slump: Impact of Trump's Softened Stance

The rupee fell by 15 paise to 85.34 against the US dollar in early Wednesday trading, influenced by a recovery of the American currency. This follows President Donald Trump's softened positions on the Federal Reserve and trade relations with China.

Forex traders noted a market shift after Trump eased tensions, retracting threats to dismiss FED Chair Jerome Powell and opening the door to potential tariff reductions. This adjustment has strengthened the dollar, reflected in a rise in the dollar index to 99.28 and gains in US stock indices by over 2.5%.

The domestic currency opened at 85.24 and dropped to 85.34 against the dollar. Concurrently, Brent crude prices climbed by 0.83% to USD 68 per barrel, as markets react to Trump's updated economic posture.

