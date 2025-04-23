Left Menu

Indian Army Reinstates Dhruv Choppers After Pahalgam Terror Attack

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Army has allowed limited use of ALH Dhruv helicopters for operations in Srinagar, easing restrictions imposed after a prior crash. Defense officials focus on counter-terror efforts as political figures demand international action against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:46 IST
Indian Army Reinstates Dhruv Choppers After Pahalgam Terror Attack
ALH Dhruv on field (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Army has lifted restrictions on its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers, permitting their limited operation in Srinagar and nearby regions. This move addresses the need for enhanced mobility during ongoing anti-terror operations, according to defense officials.

The decision marks a significant shift after the helicopters were grounded for over two months due to a crash involving Indian Coast Guard officers in Porbandar. The absence of Dhruv choppers had hindered troop movements crucial for counter-terror missions.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is collaborating with stakeholders to restore the helicopters to full service. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, while denouncing the attack, called for prosecuting the terrorists in the International Criminal Court and urged the Union Home Minister to label Pakistan as a "terrorist state." Meanwhile, grief and calls for decisive action resonate as the nation mourns the loss of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025