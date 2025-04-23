Indian Army Reinstates Dhruv Choppers After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Army has lifted restrictions on its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers, permitting their limited operation in Srinagar and nearby regions. This move addresses the need for enhanced mobility during ongoing anti-terror operations, according to defense officials.

The decision marks a significant shift after the helicopters were grounded for over two months due to a crash involving Indian Coast Guard officers in Porbandar. The absence of Dhruv choppers had hindered troop movements crucial for counter-terror missions.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is collaborating with stakeholders to restore the helicopters to full service. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, while denouncing the attack, called for prosecuting the terrorists in the International Criminal Court and urged the Union Home Minister to label Pakistan as a "terrorist state." Meanwhile, grief and calls for decisive action resonate as the nation mourns the loss of lives.

